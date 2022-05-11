Episode 108: Does Free Speech Mean More Hate Speech?... with Dan Garscia of FAIR Twin Cities

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

In this week’s episode, I am joined again by my friend Dan Garscia of FAIR Twin Cities. We’re shaking things up a little this week and doing things a bit different. Some current events have been on my mind as they are quite divisive, bringing out the hate in a lot of folks, so I’ve asked my friend Dan to join me for a conversation on those topics.

Our conversation starts with a discussion on Free Speech and Elon Musk’s pending purchase of Twitter. The mere thought of an individual proposing a “free speech” environment, purchasing the social media platform has many (of a certain mindset) apoplectic…

A whole lot of hate has been on display over the past week regarding the leaked Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade… There are an awful lot of misconceptions and ignorance floating around the internet ecosystem on this topic, and as the DTH listeners know, ignorance tends to lead to a whole bunch of HATE…

The perpetual victim mentality was on full display again this past week here in the state in which I live, Minnesota, when the mother of Daunte Wright decided to confront police with some attitude after seeing a high-risk arrest taking place along a Minnesota highway. This is not helpful and just leads to enhanced problems and hate…

So grateful to have been joined again by my friend Dan Garscia of FAIR Twin Cities for this conversation. If you’re in the Minneapolis/St Paul area and you want to learn more about the great work FAIR (Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism) is doing, FAIR Twin Citie's quarterly event may be of interest…

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fair-quarterly-meeting-tickets-329699258357

Jacob Mchangama ( @JMchangama ). Jacob is a Danish lawyer, author, human-rights / free speech activist, and social commentator. His new book, “Free Speech: A History from Socrates to Social Media” was recently included in a CBS Story ( https://www.cbsnews.com/news/this-week-on-sunday-morning-february-20-2022/. You can see Jacob's info on FAIR facebook, twitter, website.



The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.