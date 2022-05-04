Episode 107: Don't Be Mad That It's Over, Be Grateful That It Happened

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

I'm sure you've heard the phrase, and it may sound cliche, "Don't be mad that it's over, be glad that it happened." Now, quite often this is said in regards to a relationship that has ended, but this is not one of those times...



This week I was devastated by some revelations having to do with my deer camp. Those who've listened to the podcast with any regularity for any amount of time know that my deer camp was very much my happy place and deer hunting is something I most look forward to each and every year. Check out this episode to find out more about what happened.



I also dive more into mindset, gratitude and some numbers associated with a study about the number of thoughts a person has on average each day, how many of them are negative and how much of that negative thinking is just recycled negativity from the day before. This is quite important because only we as individuals have the power to change this for ourselves...



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you’ve got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

