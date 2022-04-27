Episode 106: Awakening Your Infinite Potential With The Right Mindset... with Heather Hakes

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Are we able to manifest the life we truly desire by having the right mindset? For some, this may be hard to believe, yet there are others that are sure of it, because they are living it. I say it in every episode, "Make each and every day the day that you want it to be". This is, in fact, what I am saying with that statement. It is up to us, as individuals, to manifest the day that we want to have by having the right attitude and believing it is possible.



My guest this week is living her best life, because through the right mindset, she was able to manifest the life she knew was possible.



Heather Hakes is a Mindset Coach, speaker, and author of Take the Leap. She has been featured on numerous podcasts and published in Authority Magazine, Thrive Global, Voyage Denver, and Women Who Empower and Inspire. Heather has reached tens of thousands through her international podcast, Mind Over Matter.

From early childhood, Heather understood the importance of gratitude and was journaling on it from age 8. Around the age of 15, Heather became fascinated with psychology and human potential and has been into personal development ever since. She considers herself a bit of a rebel not wanting to follow the crowds.

In 2017, Heather took a HUGE leap of faith and followed an intuitive nudge. She waved goodbye to the corporate world knowing there had to be a better reality. She just couldn’t fathom dreading Monday and cheering on Friday for the rest of her life.

Heather now specializes in helping others get out of their own way by awakening their infinite potential to create their ideal life. She is a graduate of Tony Robbins’ Mastery University and Gabby Bernstein’s Spirit Junkie Masterclass.



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you’ve got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you've got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

