Episode 104: "I Never Thought Of It That Way"... with author MÓNICA GUZMÁN

Have you ever wondered how to have a meaningful conversation with someone with whom you disagree vehemently on a particular topic? Do you have family members that you disagree with politically, and cannot have a conversation without things becoming heated and toxic? What if there were a book that could teach you "How to Have Fearlessly Curious Conversations in Dangerously Divided Times"? There is, and this week I am honored to have the author of that book on the Derate the Hate podcast to talk about her latest book, "I Never Thought Of It That Way"



MÓNICA GUZMÁN

is a bridge builder, journalist, and entrepreneur who lives for great conversations sparked by curious questions. She’s director of digital and storytelling at Braver Angels, the nation’s largest cross-partisan grassroots organization working to

depolarize America; host of live interview series at Crosscut; and cofounder of the award-

winning Seattle newsletter The Evergrey. She was a 2019 fellow at the Henry M. Jackson

Foundation, where she studied social and political division, and a 2016 fellow at the Nieman

Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University, where she researched how journalists can

rethink their roles to better meet the needs of a participatory public. She was named one of

the 50 most influential women in Seattle, served twice as a juror for the Pulitzer Prizes, and

plays a barbarian named Shadrack in her besties’ Dungeons & Dragons campaign. A Mexican immigrant, Latina, and dual US/Mexico citizen, she lives in Seattle with her husband and two kids and is the proud liberal daughter of conservative parents.



Take-aways and Quotes from MÓNICA GUZMÁN

"Those who are underrepresented in your lives, will always be over-represented in our imaginations"

Curiosity in 1-to-1 conversations will save us (like no politician, group, or institution can)

"If there's one thing that most people on the left and right can agree on, it's that the way we treat and talk to the other side is broken"

Monica's promise: "This book will equip and inspire you to

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

