Episode 103: Those Who Imply Correlation Equals Causation to Perpetuate Hate and Division

Have you ever heard someone use the phrase, "Correlation does not equal Causation"? More importantly, have you ever taken the time to think about what that means? Quite often there are those on social media, in the main stream media, or opportunist politicians that love to take a situation, ignore all variables except those that will get them the traction they desire, and run with a narrative that stirs the most division, animosity and anxiety amongst those of differing thoughts and opinions...



One can find countless examples of this each and every day in their news feed on most social media platforms, most mainstream news channels, or by checking out the YouTube channel of most of your widely publicized politicians. This is not a hard thing to spot once you are conscious of it, and knowing what to look for, especially in this age of toxic public discourse. Take a listen to this week's solo episode and let me know what you think. Stay tuned in the next few weeks as I have some incredible guests joining me for more great conversations. Above all, keep bettering the world by sharing this content with your networks.



Find out more about Correlation vs. Causation with this resource:

https://www.scribbr.com/methodology/correlation-vs-causation/



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life.

