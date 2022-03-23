Episode 101: If My Child Identified As A Train

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

We as a society cannot be expected to bend reality in order to accommodate those who lack the ability to accept reality. We also must acknowledge that truth, no matter whether it offends me, you, or anyone else, is still the truth and by inhibiting one's ability to speak the truth, it does not make it any less true. This simply creates an environment filled with more division and hate among those who disagree.



While it is often considered taboo to discuss, and often a "cancelable" offense, I think it's important that we continue as a society to discuss controversial topics such as transgender athletes competing in events against opponents that are not of their biological sex. Some (big tech & big media) would have you believe that if you are on the opposing side of this topic, for whatever reason, you are committing "hate speech", and you should be silenced. Like most things, I believe if we choose to silence those with whom we disagree, we drive a larger wedge of hate between us. Maybe that is by design, but it's a design I refuse to accept.



Listen to this episode of the Derate the Hate podcast, share it with your network, let's start a civil discussion and talk about the topic in a meaningful way rather than accusing those of opposing views of hate. Transgenders and those suffering from all kinds of mental illness are not going away, so the discussions must be had. I've attached a couple relevant articles to the show notes at www.deratethehate.com



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you’ve got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

