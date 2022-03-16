Episode 100: What is Color Us United? ... with Christian Watson

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

I often say that it's unfortunate that those who know the least tend to say it the loudest. Social media, the main stream media, and politicians who would rather be in front of a camera or a microphone have proved this for us time and time again. As our next guest phrased it very well, "the internet ecosystem appears to show that bad ideas are winning and flourishing".



Christian Watson, my guest this week, is a podcaster, YouTuber, and spokesperson for "Color Us United". Christian is a profound thinker who's work both with, and outside of Color Us United, is invaluable in the cause of raising awareness of toxic ideologies, battling harmful woke mob mentalities, building unity and bettering the world in which we live. Join me for this conversation where Christian explains what Color Us United is, what they do, and learn about the value system that drives him to do the work that he does.



Topics & Quotes from Conversation

~ social media and the internet ecosystem

~ "not everyone is consumed by bad ideas"

~ megalomania

~ Woke mobs and virtue signaling

~ CRT and 1619 project

~ "I'm not going to sell my integrity for just a few clicks"

~ "True success does not come from selling yourself to people for their temporary affection"



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you’ve got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

