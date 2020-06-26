Episode 10: Yes is Easy, but No is the Right Answer

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Welcome back my friends to the Derate the Hate podcast. Wilk here from WilksWorld.com with the 10th episode of our podcast. I cannot believe it's been 10 weeks since we started this podcast. I want to express my sincere appreciation for all those who are supporting us and our podcast. If you would please, jump on a computer or laptop and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts and leave us a review, and of course, share us with your friends or whoever you may think would benefit!

OK, so in episode 10 I'm pointing out something that has been one of my greatest flaws as someone who tends to be a people pleaser. All too often, many of us find it easier to say YES when the answer really should be NO. Have you ever found yourself in a situation where someone asked you a favor, or to do something you really didn't want to or didn't have the time to do, but you said yes anyway, almost out of instinct. YOU ARE NOT ALONE! Many of us find ourselves saying yes to things we should not simply because we don't want to appear rude or confrontational, but saying NO is not rude, it is necessary in many situations...

Saying yes when we should have said no can lead to animosity, resentment and to some degree degrade our self-worth leading to one of the worst kinds of hate, self-hate. As an adult, we are responsible for our own happiness and as such have to take accountability for our actions. If we say yes to doing something that we should have said no to, we have taken what first appears to be the easy route but leads to worse consequences. This concept is also important in parenting where NO is often the correct answer but for the sake of ease we choose the easy YES and a prime parenting opportunity is lost to an emotional response where a logical solution was needed. This is something I personally have worked hard to correct in my life and hopefully something I say in this episode can steer you in the right direction.

In this weeks feel good story I talk about the young Tetreau sisters in Kelowna, B.C. who's lemonade stand went missing under questionable circumstances and a stranger came to the rescue and built them a new one. This g

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

