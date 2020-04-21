Episode 1 What Hate Is, What Is Not Hate

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Inaugural episode of the Derate The Hate podcast. Hello, Wilk from WilksWorld.com here and this is my first attempt at doing a podcast, and that comes through loud and clear on our first episode. I'm just trying to figure out my equipment and get over how I sound when I'm not talking, because it's not at all how it sounds in my head as I'm saying it. All things considered, we're hoping our content provides some value, as our ultimate goal is Bettering the World, One Attitude at a Time. In this first episode, I go briefly into what hate is and what is not hate. This is obviously too broad a topic to cover in this short episode, but it is just a taste of more to come. Mostly we will be discussing how we can better get along as individuals in hopes of making a broader and bigger difference in the world. Thank you for joining me, please subscribe and comment with what you think. Thanks again!

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

