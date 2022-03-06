DTH Quickshot ... preview with Daryl Davis

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

In this short video Daryl Davis talks about the very first time he experienced racism. Daryl Davis joins Wilk for a discussion on the Derate the Hate podcast to discuss, racism, and how he made it his goal from a very young age to learn what makes people hate others because of their skin color. This clip is just a small portion of the complete episode of the Derate the Hate podcast that will air in it's entirety on March 9, 2022.



Those not familiar with Daryl Davis need only know that he went right to the source of hate, not only getting to personally know several members of the KKK, and becoming instrumental in nearly 200 of it's members to leave the KKK for good. When it comes to those who Derate the Hate, those who are bettering the world, Daryl Davis is a true legend!!

