DTH Quickshot: Jumping to Conclusions & Throwing Stones

Someone clearly did not listen to our latest episode nor did they read the show notes before they jumped to conclusions and tried to have us removed from one of our platforms. It's sad that we live in a society when people would rather silence those with whom they disagree than listen to what they have to say, or worse, demonize them due to their own ignorance. I'd rather you just email me and we can find out a better way to communicate our differences. Share this DTH Quickshot with someone you know who does this, because we all know them...

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

