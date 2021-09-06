DTH Quickshot: Distance Yourself...

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

So I saw a meme recently that got me thinking about some personal lessons that I've learned over the course of my life. The life you're living may not be the right environment for all your friends, so I talk about that and it may be something you want to give some thought to.

It also made me think about some times when I could have used some more friends, like when I've had surgery in the past. This came to mind because of a surgery I had this week. You can find out more about that by clicking here...

Share with a friend that may need this wake-up call, you just never know what little things might change a person's life for the better...

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

