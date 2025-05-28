(DTH Classic Replay) Polarization - The Issue of Our Time - with Braver Angels National Ambassador John Wood Jr.

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Replay: Polarization – The Issue of Our Time (feat. John Wood Jr.)

This week, I’m re-sharing a powerful episode from the DTH archives during a little family downtime. In this classic, I sat down with my good friend and Braver Angels National Ambassador, John Wood Jr., to tackle what may be the greatest challenge facing our country: polarization.

We discuss:

Why polarization prevents progress on all other issues

How to better engage with people who think differently

The dangers of whataboutism and political pandering

Why long-term thinking beats short-term outrage

John brings the kind of insight and calm conviction that’s rare in today's divided landscape. This episode is packed with value—don't miss it!

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

