Don't Believe the Lies, Believe Your Life... Episode 118 with Brian Echevarria

"Don't Believe The Lies, Believe Your Life"... it wasn't but a few months ago when I first heard of Brian Echevarria. Nationally, he was little known with respect to politics but then a video of him speaking in front of his local school board went viral. This episode is not about politics, but about Brian's story. Family is his story...



Who is Brian Echevarria?

On February 14, 2022, Brian Echevarria was to be the 25th speaker at his local school board meeting in Cabarrus County, NC. Brian is passionate with regard to the controversial issues facing our children in the public school system today. Taboo issues like CRT and transgender athletes can quickly derail school board meetings, but Brian's impassioned & sensible speech got the country talking. The video quickly went viral and he became known as CRT Dad. Brian is much more than the name would imply. Brian is a Republican candidate for NC House District 73 - Christian, Conservative, Husband, Father, Small Business Owner, and Community Leader.



In this episode we discuss:

His speech at the school board meeting

Don't believe the lies, believe your life... Real life is shutting off the news and getting out there to speak with your neighbors

Family and family values, how politics touches all aspects of our lives

LeBron James comments on Brittney Griner and the invisible "Black Tax"

The Hate Mail he's received for telling his powerful story and love for his country

His candidacy for NC House District 73

What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you’ve got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

