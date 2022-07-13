Does Money Buy Happiness? DTH Episode 117

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Does money buy happiness? If you find your happiness in material things, you might say yes. I would challenge whether that is real happiness. Material things may bring moments, or even periods of joy in one's life, but moments of joy are only a sliver of what amounts to true happiness.



Should money be the yardstick by which we measure happiness?

There is a concerted effort on the part of so many these days to divide the "haves" and "have nots". Have you noticed this? I make the case in this episode, as I do often on the DTH podcast, that Gratitude is a much better barometer of someone's happiness. Those who are grateful for what they have will always be happier than those who are focused on what they don't have.



"The greatest source of happiness is the ability to be grateful at all times" ~Zig Ziglar



Why the topic, "Does Money Buy Happiness?"

I recently read an article, "Here's how much money you need to make to be happy living in the US, according to study" on our local Fox affiliate that raised for me a larger issue. I think it's terrible that so many continuously drive this narrative that money somehow equates to happiness while never mentioning Gratitude or Personal Accountability as factors. Have a listen, let me know your thoughts...



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you’ve got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

