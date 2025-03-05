Do You Want Revenge or Do You Want a Better America? - DTH Episode 253 with Eli Steele

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Do You Want Revenge or Do You Want a Better America?

Today, I have the privilege of welcoming back award-winning filmmaker, writer, and storyteller, Eli Steele. Eli is known for films like How Jack Became Black, What’s Bugging Seth, and most recently, What Killed Michael Brown?—a powerful and thought-provoking documentary he produced with his father, Shelby Steele. He also shares his insights on his Man of Steele Substack, where he continues challenging narratives and pushing for deeper discussions on race, identity, and the American experience.

Eli and I dive into one of the most pressing issues facing our country today—the growing desire for revenge in our political and cultural landscape. Too often, we see frustration turning into retribution, but where does that really lead us? Do we move forward as a nation by tearing each other down, or is there a better path—one rooted in accountability, responsibility, and reconciliation?

We’ll talk about how history has shaped the current racial and political climate, why the victimhood mentality is so destructive, and how the cycle of revenge only deepens division. Through the powerful Tar Baby analogy, we’ll explore how getting stuck in anger and resentment holds us back from real progress.

This is a conversation about moving beyond identity politics, beyond blame, and beyond the toxic cycles that keep us from truly thriving.

Takeaways

The desire for revenge can consume individuals and hinder progress.

The "Tar Baby" folk story illustrates the futility of seeking revenge.

Historical context is crucial in understanding current racial dynamics.

Revenge often leads to the creation of new tribal divisions.

Empathy and compassion are vital in overcoming hatred.

The fight for equality has been ongoing and complex.

Trump's presidency is seen by many as a reaction to long-standing frustrations.

Seeking revenge can compromise American principles and values.

True progress requires moving beyond identity politics.

Revenge leads to a never-ending cycle of conflict.

Education is crucial for societal improvement.

Civic engagement is essential for community rebuilding.

We must talk to our neighbors to und

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

