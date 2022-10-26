Do You See All the Possibilities? ...DTH Episode 132 with Victoria Rader

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Sometimes the greatest challenge we face is not what we don't have or cannot do, but not seeing all the possibilities available to us. Wanting what we don't have, or not being able to do something we desire can be cause for great frustration, and in some cases, Hate. Sometimes it takes the right coach in order for you to see all the possibilities. Are you as happy as you'd like to be? Is your life one of Peace, Purpose and Prosperity? Do you see all the possibilities?



Who is Victoria Rader ~ Possibility Coach™?



Victoria Rader, or simply Vica, was born in Ukraine, in the fromer USSR, and the Soviet Union did not make it easy or possible to leave the country. Yet the regime could not stop Vica nor her Ukrainian freedom seeking genes from dreaming, creating, pursuing, and ultimately proving that everything is possible.

Through thousands of client sessions and hundreds of speeches and seminars, Vica has witnessed that the cap to one’s fulfillment and performance is defined by their subconscious programming. As a result, Vica and her team have created products and services with a unique proprietary success formula of healing one’s heart, freeing one’s mind, and expanding one’s talents and skills to see, create and live a life of infinite possibilities.



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for everything you’ve got. Make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

