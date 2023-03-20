DEI Might Not Include Diversity of Thought... Bonus Episode with Dr. Tabia Lee

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

DEI might not include diversity of thought

I think most people by now are familiar with DEI trainings and what they are supposed to be about. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, on their face, have an awful lot of merit. In the work I've done with this podcast though, we are seeing far too many instances where these programs are being hijacked by "woke" ideology and an almost militant "anti-racist orthodoxy". Unfortunately, many who are working for the cause of diversity, equity and inclusion, are now ostracized for not "towing the line" as it is defined by the woke and militant. It turns out, DEI might not include diversity of thought.



Who is Dr. Tabia Lee?

Dr. Tabia Lee, EdD, a founding member of Free Black Thought, has contributed to the design, implementation, and evaluation of numerous educational and professional development programs. Her commitment to teacher education and pedagogical design is grounded in her experience as a lifelong educator and a National Board Certified English, Civics, and Social Studies teacher in urban American public middle schools. Dr. Lee prepares K-12 and higher education faculty to work with diverse students by focusing on better understanding the pedagogical and curricular implications of ideology-in-practice.



Learn more about Dr. Lee by getting the full show notes at www.DerateTheHate.com



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for everything you’ve got. Make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, MeWe, Instagram,

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.