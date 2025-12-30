One of the things I keep noticing lately is how quickly we dismiss one another — even when the arguments sound smart, polished, or well-rehearsed.

Somewhere along the way, credibility became confused with confidence… and persuasion got replaced with volume.

In a recent conversation on Derate The Hate, Robert Begley and I talked about Aristotle’s idea of ethos — the moral character of the speaker — and why it’s foundational to trust.

If we don’t respect the speaker, we don’t trust the message. And without trust, persuasion simply doesn’t work.

What struck me about this moment is how timeless it is.

Aristotle wasn’t talking about social media. He wasn’t talking about cable news. He was talking about human beings — and the simple truth that we don’t listen to people we don’t trust.

This applies everywhere: leadership, politics, family conversations, and even the quiet one-on-one moments where we decide whether to lean in… or tune out.

Curious how this lands with you.

What makes you trust a speaker?