Courage is one of those words we use a lot, but rarely slow down to define.

Most of us grow up believing that some people are just brave, and others aren’t. That courage is a personality trait. Something you’re either born with or you’re not.

What if that’s wrong?

What if fear and courage are both learned?

In this moment from my conversation with Julie Lavender Le Doux, she names something simple and deeply important:

fear is learned — and so is bravery.

Avoidance teaches fear where to grow.

Practice teaches courage how to show up.

In my work with Braver Angels, we talk a lot about courageous citizenship. Not the loud kind. Not the performative kind. But the quiet, daily courage it takes to stay human when it would be easier to withdraw.

Calling someone instead of firing off a text.

Staying in a hard conversation instead of walking away.

Setting a boundary instead of disappearing.

Choosing curiosity when fear would rather write the story.

Julie says something else that matters just as much: you don’t have to do this alone. Courage can be taught. Mentored. Even shepherded when conflict feels overwhelming.

That matters — because none of us were meant to face fear in isolation.

The question isn’t whether fear shows up.

It always does.

The question is: what are we practicing in response to it?

🎧 If you’d like to hear the full conversation with Julie Lavender Le Doux — where we talk about fear, courage, imagination, and raising resilient humans — the complete episode of Derate The Hate is available wherever you listen to podcasts.

And if you’re willing to sit with it for a moment:

What’s one small thing courage might be asking of you right now?