Confronting Racism by Dismantling the Illusion of Race... DTH Episode 228 with Dr. Sheena Mason

Confronting Racism by Dismantling the Illusion of Race



Our returning guest today is Dr. Sheena Mason, a powerhouse in the world of anti-racism and the author of the brand-new book, *The Raceless Anti-Racist*. If you’ve ever questioned the role of race in society or wondered how we can dismantle the structures that perpetuate racism, this conversation is going to challenge and inspire you.

Dr. Mason is an assistant professor of English at SUNY Oneonta and holds a PhD from Howard University, specializing in Africana and American literature and philosophy of race. But what really sets her apart is her innovative approach to understanding race—or, more accurately, the illusion of it. In her new book, she takes concepts from her more academic work, *Theory of Racelessness*, that you may remember us discussing back in DTH episode 127, and makes them accessible to a broader audience.

We’re going to dive into the heart of that theory. Dr. Mason and I will explore how the internalization of oppression affects us all, the very real material impacts of racism, and how tools like the 'Togetherness Wayfinder' and 'Raceless Translator' can bring people together. We’ll also tackle some tough questions: What role do media, government, and capitalism play in maintaining racial divisions? And how do we dismantle the illusion of race to truly confront racism head-on?



Takeaways

Dr. Sheena Mason's new book, 'The Raceless Anti-Racist,' is geared towards a wider audience and introduces the concept of the Togetherness Wayfinder.

Recognizing the internalization of oppression and the material impacts of racism is crucial in dismantling racism.

The Togetherness Wayfinder aims to bring people together and find common humanity in the face of contentious issues. Racialization as white does not equate to experiencing anti-white racism, but rather the effects of anti-black racism.

The media, government, and capitalism play a role in perpetuating divisions and maintaining hierarchies.

The Raceless Translator is a tool that helps interpret race in terms of culture, ethnicity, social class, and the causes and effects of racism.

Engaging in conversations and exposing oneself to different perspectives is crucial for bridging divides and promoting understanding.

