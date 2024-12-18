Confronting Addiction and Reclaiming Sobriety Through Personal Transformation... DTH Episode 242 with Ken Cox

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Confronting Addiction and Reclaiming Sobriety Through Personal Transformation



Today, we’re talking about a topic that hits close to home for so many people—addiction, recovery, and the fight to reclaim control of one’s life. Joining me is someone who’s not only walked that difficult path but has turned his journey into a powerful message of hope and transformation. Ken Cox is the author of Reclaim Sobriety: The 12 Rounds of Sobriety, a guide for overcoming addiction and taking back your life, one step at a time. Ken’s story is one of grit, growth, and the relentless pursuit of a better self.

Ken is not just an author; he’s also the President of Hostirian and host of the award-winning Clicks and Bricks podcast. With a career rooted in creating value and solutions for others, he’s built a reputation as a successful entrepreneur and mentor. But today, we’re diving into his personal journey—how boxing, mindset work, and even redefining masculinity helped him rise from the depths of alcoholism and trauma to become a sober gladiator, as he calls it.

Ken’s commitment to youth mentorship and his work with transformative practices like EMDR therapy are inspiring. He’s not just helping others find their way out of addiction—he’s showing them how to reclaim their identity, build resilience, and create a life they can be proud of.

So, get ready for an incredibly impactful conversation about mindset, masculinity, recovery, and the power of personal growth.



Takeaways

Reclaiming control over one's life is essential for recovery.

Identifying as a 'sober gladiator' can change one's mindset.

The journey of recovery often requires redefining personal identity.

Boxing provided a crucial outlet for Ken's transformation.

Youth mentorship can be a powerful tool for personal growth.

Understanding microtraumas is important in helping others.

Mindset work is critical for overcoming addiction.

EMDR therapy can aid in processing past traumas.

Creating a supportive environment for youth is vital.

Sharing personal stories can help others in their recovery journey.

Learn more about and connect with Ken Cox by checking out the full show notes for this episode at www.DerateTheHate.com.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

