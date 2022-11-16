Communicating Better by Following the Platinum Rule... DTH Episode 135 with Jennifer Furlong

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Communicating Better by Following the Platinum Rule



One of the largest problems we face in society today is the fact that we do not communicate well. We spend so much time talking past each other instead of speaking to each other in a way to effectively be understood. Effective communication is a two way street that involves so much more than just trying to get our point across.



How can we communicate better?



There are many ways we can learn to communicate better and more effectively. One way of communicating better is by following the platinum rule. I only recently learned about the platinum rule when I became introduced to this week's incredible guest, Jennifer Furlong.



Who is Jennifer Furlong?



Jennifer Arvin Furlong is the Founder and CEO of Communication TwentyFourSeven and host of the Communication TwentyFourSeven Podcast. She is the author of the book, Mini-Handbook for Jackasses: Communication and Relationships and is a TEDx speaker and coach.

Jen is a communication expert whose passion is to help others solve their most difficult communication issues by helping them develop more effective verbal and nonverbal communication skills. Her clients discover their communication strengths, learn to adapt to others’ communication styles, and become more confident and competent communicators and dynamic public speakers, all while having fun. Learn more about Jennifer by visiting here website CommunicationTwentyFourSeven.com



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for everything you’ve got. Make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

