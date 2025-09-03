Common Ground from the Ground Up: Humility, Healing & Rethinking Our Politics - DTH Episode 279 with Nathan Smolensky

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Common Ground from the Ground Up: Humility, Healing & Rethinking Our Politics

In this episode of Derate The Hate, Wilk sits down with Nathan Smolensky—author of Common Ground from the Ground Up. Nathan brings a unique perspective shaped by his upbringing in a family of Soviet immigrants and his experience working with Republicans, Democrats, and independents alike.

Together, they explore how humility, introspection, and storytelling can help us break through the noise of hyperpartisanship and rediscover the power of constructive dialogue. Nathan shares why political identity often feels personal, how passion rarely persuades, and why lowering barriers to entry in politics can create healthier conversations.

✅ Why introspection and humility are vital for communication

✅ How political identity complicates dialogue but also makes it meaningful

✅ The role of storytelling in building understanding

✅ Why certainty can block learning and open-mindedness

✅ How constructive dialogue can heal relationships and enrich our politics

Tune in for a refreshing take on depolarization, political innovation, and how we can all play a role in building common ground.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

