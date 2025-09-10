Coaching Beyond the Game: Football as a Platform for Healing, Accountability & Social Progress - DTH Episode 280 with Coaches Jim Place & Al Powell

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Coaching Beyond the Game: Football as a Platform for Healing, Accountability & Social Progress

This week, we kicked off the 2025 NFL season — and what better time to explore how youth football can be so much more than just a game? Host Wilk Wilkinson sits down with Coaches Jim Place and Al Powell, the co-founders of the Miami Valley Football Coaches Association’s Social Justice seven-on-seven tournament in Dayton, Ohio. It’s not about X’s and O’s—it’s about connection, responsibility, and the power of sports to build bridges.

They’ll unpack how this tournament grew from the social unrest of 2020 into a thriving annual event that brings together nearly 70 teams and more than 1,800 student-athletes for meaningful dialogue on race, empathy, and personal accountability. You’ll hear how purpose-driven coaching fosters lasting impact beyond the field—and why hosting real conversations in everyday spaces like sports is an essential part of community healing.

If you believe in sports as a force for unity and leadership rooted in humanity, you won’t want to miss this one.

Why It Matters

This episode reminds us that real social change doesn’t always start in big forums—it can begin in local spaces like sports, where youth meet across lines, dialogue happens, and empathy grows. It’s an uplifting story of how coaching—when rooted in purpose—can help knit communities together.

🙌 Join the Movement

This episode of Derate The Hate is produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest cross-partisan, grassroots organization working to bridge political & societal divides to foster a more united country.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.