Christianity's Role in a Virtuous and Prosperous Democracy... DTH Episode 247 with Jonathan Rauch

Christianity's Role in a Virtuous and Prosperous Democracy



I’m thrilled to welcome back a guest who is both a brilliant thinker and someone I deeply respect, even though we often disagree politically—Jonathan Rauch.

Jonathan is a senior fellow in the Governance Studies program at the Brookings Institution, a contributing writer for The Atlantic, and the author of several thought-provoking books, including Kindly Inquisitors and The Constitution of Knowledge. Some of you might remember when he joined me back in January 2023 to talk about The Constitution of Knowledge and our shared work with Braver Angels, bridging divides and fostering healthier conversations in our polarized world.

Today, Jonathan is here to discuss his latest book, Cross Purposes: Christianity’s Broken Bargain with Democracy. This powerful new work delves into the complex and often fraught relationship between Christianity and democracy in America. Jonathan reflects on his own journey as an atheist from skepticism to a deeper appreciation for the role of Christianity in fostering a virtuous society—something our founders understood as essential for a thriving democracy.

We’ll talk about why fear, outrage, and grievance have become so toxic in our political and civic life, how a more Christ-like approach can help heal societal divides, and what it means to reconnect Christianity with its core tenets. Jonathan challenges us to think about the vital role of 'thick' Christianity—faith that provides meaning, virtue, and community—in building a stronger, more inclusive democracy.

As always, our conversation touches on the work of Braver Angels, the importance of depolarization, and the need for both secular and religious communities to come together with understanding. So, get ready for another insightful conversation with Jonathan Rauch, right here on Derate the Hate.



Learn more about and connect with Jonathan Rauch by checking out the full show notes for this episode at www.DerateTheHate.com.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

