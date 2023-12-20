Can Christians and Atheists Get Along? DTH Episode 190 guest host Julian Adorney and Angel Eduardo

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Can Christians and Atheists Get Along?



Christians and Atheists often face roadblocks in understanding and accepting each other due to deeply ingrained differences in belief systems. One major obstacle is the perception of morality and purpose. Christians may view their faith as the ultimate source of moral guidance and purpose, while Atheists often derive their morality from secular humanism and find purpose in life without relying on religious frameworks. This is among many fundamental differences that can lead to misunderstandings and a lack of empathy, as each group may struggle to comprehend the basis for the other's ethical principles. So, can Christians and atheists get along?

To foster better understanding and recognize the shared humanity between Christians and Atheists, it is essential to engage in open and respectful dialogue. Both parties can benefit from actively listening to each other's perspectives without judgment, seeking common ground in shared values such as compassion, kindness, and the pursuit of a just society. Emphasizing the shared human experience, focusing on similarities rather than differences, and acknowledging the diversity within both belief systems can help bridge the gap and foster a more inclusive and tolerant environment where individuals from different backgrounds can coexist harmoniously. Listen as guest host Julian Adorney and our mutual friend Angel Eduardo model such a conversation. What some may refer to as a difficult conversation, done with fearless curiosity, the way it should be done.



Guest Host Julian Adorney and Angel Eduardo



Julian Adorney is an author and speaker focused on preserving and rebuilding the West against the threats of illiberalism and affective polarization. He's written for Quillette, Queer Majority, National Review, the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism (FAIR) and a few other sites; and is on the Braver Angels media team. He's the founder of Heal the West, a substack movement.



Angel Eduardo is a writer, musician, photographer, and designer based in New York City, best-known for coining and promoting the rhetorical concept of star-manning. He works as Senior Writer & Editor for the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), and serves on the Boar

