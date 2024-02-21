Building Unity in the Community... DTH Episode 199 introducing the Prohuman Foundation

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Today, over 70 years after Brown v. Board of Education, there is an urgent need to reaffirm and advance the core principles of the civil-rights movement. The defining question of our time: How do we break through the demonization and division, and move forward together as Americans? In this DTH episode, Wilk talks with Daryl Davis, Bion Bartning, Letitia Kim and Lory Warren, to explore compelling questions such as, “How much do identity group labels tell us about people?”; “How can you hate me when you don’t even know me?”; And, “How can education help to overcome racism and intolerance?” We discuss the genesis of the Prohuman mission & movement; their focus on promoting the foundational truth that every person is a unique individual, united by our shared humanity; and how the Prohuman approach can make a positive difference for K-12 educators and their students.

Visit www.prohumanfoundation.org to get involved and learn more.

Daryl Davis, Global Ambassador and Founding Member of the Board of Directors

Daryl Davis is best known for his talent as a musician; he is an international recording artist and is recognized for being one of the greatest Blues, Boogie Woogie & Rock ’n’ Roll pianists of all time.

In addition to his music career, Daryl is the author of Klan-Destine Relationships, which was the first book written about the Ku Klux Klan by a Black author... continued...

Bion Bartning, Board President and Founding Member of the Board of Directors

Bion Bartning is an entrepreneur and investor, and is also the founder of FAIR, the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism... continued...

Letitia Kim, Treasurer and Founding Member of the Board of Directors

Letitia Kim is an attorney licensed in California and New York. She served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Civil Division of the Northern District of California... continued...

Lory Warren, Executive Director

Lory Warren brings a range of professional experience to her role as Executive Director at the Prohuman Foundation. She has an extensive background in healthcare, hospital administration, network development, and school health services...continued...



