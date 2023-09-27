Building Bridges Through Faith, Good Will and Conversations... DTH Episode 180 with Rev. B. Keith Haney

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Building Bridges Through Faith, Good Will and Conversations

Envy and coveting what others have can lead to a range of personal and societal problems. On an individual level, these emotions can breed discontent, erode self-esteem, and foster negative comparisons. I’ve seen so often how this can result in unhappiness and a constant sense of inadequacy. At a societal level, envy often contributes to a culture of competition and materialism, driving people to prioritize material possessions over meaningful connections and personal growth. So often, these feelings of economic inequality have led to social divisions. Some individuals relentlessly pursue what others have, often at the expense of ethics and empathy while others seek equality of outcome despite their lack of effort. So much of this unnecessary animosity can be cured by tuning out the polarizing forces and having the conversation. My guest this week is a master at building bridges through faith, good will, and conversations.



Who is Rev. B. Keith Haney?

Keith Haney is currently Assistant to the President of Missions, Stewardship, and Human Care at Iowa District West, a ministry in Northern Iowa. Keith is an accomplished podcaster and published author as well as being a facilitator with a demonstrated history of working in the religious institutions industry. Rev. Haney is skilled in Nonprofit Organizations, Coaching, Pastoral Counseling, Preaching, and Psychotherapy. He also has a strong human resources background with a Master of Divinity focused in Systematics from Concordia Seminary.



Learn more about and connect with Rev. B. Keith Haney online by checking out the full show notes at www.DerateTheHate.com.



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for everything you’ve got. Make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram,

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.