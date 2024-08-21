Bridging the Generational Gap Between Parents and Pre-Teens... DTH Episode 225 with Marcus Aurelius Higgs

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Bridging the Generational Gap Between Parents and Pre-Teens



Friends, this week we’re following a common theme but approaching it from a bit of a different angle. The theme is bridging gaps through communication but this time we’re discussing the generational gap that many parents and their children struggle with.

Today, I'm joined by a true expert in the field of parent-teen communication—Marcus Higgs. Marcus is a communication coach with a mission to help parents of pre-teens bridge the ever-widening generational gap. He's someone who believes in the power of showing up, doing the hard work, and connecting with your child before it’s too late. With a rich multicultural background—born to a Filipino mother and a Bahamian father—Marcus has spent over 15 years working across continents, from East Asia to South America. He’s here to share his incredible insights on how to navigate the challenges of the tween years, and let me tell you, he brings a wealth of knowledge on how to communicate effectively across both generational and cultural divides.

In today's conversation, we’re going to dig deep into what it takes to maintain those all-important connections with your pre-teen. We’ll explore how self-identity, virtues, and values can be the building blocks of a strong relationship. We’ll also talk about the role of social media and how you can guide your teen through its murky waters of that ugly internet ecosystem.

Marcus is going to break down some powerful frameworks for communication that will help you accept, build upon, and challenge perspectives with curiosity. We’ll discuss the importance of emotional intelligence, creating space for others to express themselves, and how expectations and unconscious biases can shape our interactions.

So get ready to be inspired, challenged, and maybe even a little uncomfortable—because that’s where the magic happens. Whether you're a parent, a mentor, or just someone striving to connect better with those around you, this episode is packed with insights you won’t want to miss.



The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you've got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

