Bridging Divides Through The Universal Language of Music... DTH Episode 239 with Jason Caplan

Bridging Divides Through The Universal Language of Music



Today, we’re diving into a topic that resonates deeply with our mission—using the universal language of music to bridge divides and foster understanding. Joining me is the incredible Jason Caplan, a pioneer in this space and someone whose work truly inspires. Jason is the Founder and President of The Bridge Institute, where he’s championing a groundbreaking approach to communication through the Universal Language Room. Since 2004, Jason has devoted his life to creating and teaching improvisational music as a tool for transcending barriers and fostering dialogue across cultures, religions, and perspectives.

Through the Bridge Institute, Jason’s concepts are being taught worldwide, from Uganda and Indonesia to Israel and Rajasthan. His work doesn’t stop there—Jason also leads Naqshon’s Leap, a multi-faith music group based in Memphis, Tennessee. Their music speaks to unity and shared humanity, as heard in their powerful single, Unity/One God, One Human Family, which even features jazz legend David Liebman.

On top of all this, Jason serves on the board of advisors at the ProHuman Foundation, an organization I’m proud to be connected with. Together, they’re exploring ways to integrate music into education and social initiatives, promoting empathy, understanding, and community building.

Takeaways





Music can serve as a universal language that transcends barriers.

The Universal Language Room aims to teach music as a real language.

Engaging in music can help people forget their differences.

Music creates a space for constructive dialogue rather than conflict.

The process of musical permutations can be a fun and engaging way to learn.

Collaboration with organizations like the Pro Human Foundation enhances outreach.

Music can be a powerful tool for social change and community building.

Experiencing music together fosters a sense of unity and connection.

Teaching music in schools can promote understanding and empathy among students.

Being active participants in bridging divides is essential for social progress.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

