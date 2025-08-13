Bridging Divides Through Sacred, Selfish, and Shared Action - DTH Episode 276 with Rev. Dr. Terrlyn L. Curry Avery

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Bridging Racial Divides Through Sacred, Selfish & Shared Action – DTH Episode 276 with Rev. Dr. Terrlyn L. Curry Avery

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke of the Beloved Community — a vision of reconciliation, redemption, and shared humanity. This week, Wilk is joined by Rev. Dr. Terrlyn L. Curry Avery (“Dr. TLC”), a groundbreaking “pastologist” who unites the worlds of psychology and ministry to lead transformative conversations on race, leadership, and healing.

Drawing from her Sacred Intelligence framework, Dr. TLC unpacks the three keys to building bridges across racial divides:

Sacred Motive – clarifying the deeper “why” behind our leadership and commitment to dismantling racism.

Self~ish Mindset – challenging our own conditioning, fear, and bias to make courageous, values-driven choices.

Shared Movement – stepping beyond our silos to create authentic, cross-racial relationships that inspire change.

With decades of experience as a pastor, licensed psychologist, author, speaker, and current Interim Executive Director of the Healing Racism Institute, Dr. TLC brings powerful insight into how personal transformation fuels collective action.

Whether you’re a leader, community builder, or simply someone who believes in love over hate, this episode will challenge and inspire you to take the next step toward a more united future.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

