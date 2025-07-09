Bridging Divides Through Living Room Conversations - DTH Episode 271 with Stewart Fletcher

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Bridging Divides Through Living Room Conversations

In this episode of Derate The Hate, host Wilk Wilkinson welcomes Stewart Fletcher, Director of Communications for Living Room Conversations. They explore the power of civil dialogue in healing political and social divides, the importance of empathy and curiosity, and how structured conversations can help build trust across differences.

Stewart shares his personal story of entering the bridge-building space and explains how Living Room Conversations works to reconnect communities through meaningful, respectful discussion.

Learn more about Stewart and Living Room Conversations:

🌐 livingroomconversations.org

📷 Instagram: @livingroomconvo

📘 Facebook: Living Room Conversations

💼 LinkedIn: Living Room Conversations

📺 YouTube: @LivingRoomConversations

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America's largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides.

