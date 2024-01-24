Bridging Divides Through Faith... DTH Episode 195 with Daniel Darling

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Bridging Divides Through Faith, Loving as Jesus Loved



In a world marked by increasing divisions, embracing faith becomes a powerful incentive for unity and understanding. Drawing inspiration from the teachings of Jesus, who exemplified boundless love and compassion, we find a profound guide on how to navigate societal divides. It is not merely about what we believe but how we embody those beliefs in our actions. Loving as Jesus loved involves recognizing the inherent humanity in every individual, fostering empathy, and transcending differences. Moreover, the art of effective communication plays a pivotal role; it's not just about expressing our thoughts but doing so with kindness and respect. Not every thought needs to be voiced publicly, and the gentle, thoughtful delivery of our words can contribute significantly to bridging gaps and fostering a more harmonious society.



Who is Daniel Darling?



Daniel Darling is an author, pastor, and Christian leader. He currently serves as the Director of The Land Center for Cultural Engagement at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and Assistant Professor of Faith and Culture at Texas Baptist College.

Dan is a bestselling author of several books, including The Original Jesus, The Dignity Revolution, The Characters of Christmas, The Characters of Easter, A Way With Words. and his latest, Agents of Grace: How to Bridge Divides and Love as Jesus Loves. He is the general editor, along with Trillia Newbell, of a small group study on racial reconciliation, The

