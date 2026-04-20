Derate the Hate | Wilk Wilkinson

Derate the Hate | Wilk Wilkinson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beth W Thomerson's avatar
Beth W Thomerson
9h

Terrific take on why bridge-building is so important to our collective future. It's also a wonderful introduction to the work we do at Braver Angels. Well done!

Reply
Share
MARYANNE C's avatar
MARYANNE C
11h

Well, that was pretty darn perfect! I can definitely say this liberal shares your values and desired outcomes on bridge-building.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wilk Wilkinson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture