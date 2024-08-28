Boundaries, Codependency and How To Regain Your Power... DTH Episode 226 with Barb Nangle

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Boundaries, Codependency and How To Regain Your Power



Do you ever find yourself saying 'yes' when every fiber of your being is screaming 'no'? Struggling to set boundaries, whether in your personal life or at work? Well, you're in the right place because today, we're talking all about boundaries, codependency, and how to reclaim your power.

Joining me for this DTH episode is my new friend, Barb Nangle. Barb is not just any coach—she's a boundaries coach, speaker, and author who has been through the trenches herself. In 2015, at the age of 52, after decades of therapy and self-help, Barb found her true calling in 12-step recovery programs like Al-Anon and Adult Children of Alcoholics. Since then, she's transformed not only her life but the lives of countless others through her unique BUILD framework.

Today, Barb's going to share her journey from codependency to empowerment, and trust me, you don't want to miss a word. We're talking about reparenting, trauma, the fine line between kindness and being nice, and how understanding our motives can help us live healthier, happier lives. And, of course, we'll explore how setting boundaries can lead to more meaningful conversations—even with people who see the world differently.

Takeaways

Codependency is a focus on others' needs and a lack of attention to one's own needs.

Boundaries are crucial in all areas of life and can help individuals identify and address codependent behaviors.

Recovery programs like Al-Anon and ACA provide tools and support for healing from codependency and trauma.

Reparenting involves giving oneself the love and care that was lacking in childhood.

Codependency and narcissism often go hand in hand, and it's important to recognize and address these patterns in relationships. Setting boundaries is crucial for maintaining healthy relationships and practicing self-care.

Being kind to oneself is essential for being kind to others.

Understanding our motives can help us determine if our behavior is healthy and helpful.

Filling our own cup first and taking care of ourselves allows us to better help others.

Using boundary skills can facilitate meaningful conversations with people who have different perspectives.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

