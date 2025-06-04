Beyond the Politics of Contempt - DTH Episode 266 with Doug Teschner and Beth Malow

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Beyond the Politics of Contempt – DTH Episode 266 with Beth Malow and Doug Teschner

In this powerful episode of Derate The Hate, host Wilk Wilkinson sits down with fellow Braver Angels Beth Malow and Doug Teschner to discuss their upcoming book, Beyond the Politics of Contempt: Practical Steps to Build Positive Relationships in Divided Times. In a time when toxic polarization threatens the fabric of our nation, Beth and Doug offer a hopeful and actionable roadmap to reconnect with one another—across political, personal, and cultural divides.

Key Topics Covered:

The rise of "conflict entrepreneurs" and their role in fueling division

Why people are craving meaningful connection in today's polarized climate

How self-reflection and emotional intelligence are vital for healing divides

Practical tools for restoring relationships damaged by political conflict

Bridge-building activism that promotes dignity, respect, and understanding

The role of hope and empathy in shaping a better future

Tips for standing firm in your beliefs while building bridges

Notable Quotes:

“People are looking for something better.”

“Self-reflection is key to change.”

“It’s about being part of the solution.”

“We can solve any problem if we feel heard.”

“Hope is essential for our country.”

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America's largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides.

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.