Beyond the Golden Rule: Communication, Courage & Bridging the Divide

“You’ve heard the Golden Rule your whole life… but what if it’s actually getting in the way of your most important relationships?”

What if one small shift completely changed the way you communicate?

In Episode 308, Wilk Wilkinson sits down again with Jennifer Furlong to revisit one of the most impactful ideas ever discussed on the show: The Platinum Rule.

You know the Golden Rule — treat people the way you want to be treated. It works… until it doesn’t. Because the moment you’re dealing with someone who thinks differently, communicates differently, or sees the world differently — that approach starts to break down.

The Platinum Rule flips it: treat people the way they want to be treated.

Simple in theory. Hard in practice.

This conversation gets into what that actually looks like — listening with intention, letting go of the need to win, and learning how to communicate across real differences. Because the goal isn’t agreement… it’s shared meaning.

💬 KEY IDEA

“Instead of treating others the way you want to be treated… treat them the way they want to be treated.”

🎯 WHAT WE COVERED

The Platinum Rule vs. the Golden Rule

The 4 communication styles — and why we clash

Why listening (not speaking) is the real skill

Acknowledgment ≠ agreement

Communicating across ideological differences

Creating shared meaning without common ground

The Three Gates: Is it true? Is it kind? Is it necessary?

When to engage… and when to walk away

🧠 THE 4 COMMUNICATION STYLES (IN REAL LIFE)

We don’t all communicate the same way — and that’s where friction starts.

Action-oriented: “Just give me the bottom line.”

Process-oriented: “Walk me through the details.”

Idea-oriented: “Let’s explore possibilities.”

People-oriented: “How does this affect everyone?”

Most of us default to one. Problems happen when we assume everyone else does too. The Platinum Rule is about recognizing that — and adapting.

💥 REALITY CHECK

“You cannot hate somebody into believing what you believe.”

This conversation is a reminder: communication isn’t about winning — it’s about understanding. And that takes intention, awareness, and more patience than most of us are used to bringing into hard conversations.

🧩 KEY TAKEAWAYS

✔️ The Golden Rule is a starting point — not the finish line

✔️ Listening with intention is the skill

✔️ Acknowledgment does not equal agreement

✔️ Shared meaning > winning arguments

✔️ Your ego is usually the biggest barrier

✔️ Not every conversation needs to continue

👤 ABOUT THE GUEST

Jennifer Furlong is a communications strategist and coach with over 30 years of experience across the military, higher education, and consulting. She launched her career as a journalist while serving on active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps and now leads Communication TwentyFourSeven, helping people navigate complex conversations with clarity and purpose.

Her core belief is simple: most problems get easier when we learn how to communicate better.

🔗 CONNECT WITH JENNIFER

🌐Website: communicationtwentyfourseven.com

💼 LinkedIn: Jennifer Furlong

▶ YouTube: Communication TwentyFourSeven

🧭 FINAL WORD

This episode isn’t about tactics — it’s about how you show up.

Slow down. Listen better. Ask what the other person needs.

Because if we’re serious about bridging divides… it starts there.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

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The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.

Transcript for this episode available at DerateTheHate.com

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