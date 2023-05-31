Bettering The World By Being The Change You Want To See... DTH Episode 163 with King Randall, I

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Bettering The World By Being The Change You Want To See

Anyone who’s listened to the DTH podcast for long has probably heard me mention the quote "be the change you want to see in the world". This carries profound meaning in relation to another topic I speak of often, the perpetual victim mentality. Too often, individuals perceive themselves as helpless victims of external circumstances, attributing their struggles solely to external forces beyond their control. What happens when one chooses to fully embrace the essence of the quote, challenges that perception, and helps to empower individuals to take ownership of their actions and attitudes? This shift in mindset fosters a sense of agency, resilience, and hope. This is one of the reasons I’m so passionate about doing the Derate the Hate podcast and having the conversations I’m blessed to have. This is why I like to find guests who are bettering the world by being the change they want to see.

Who is King Randall, I

King Randall, I is a 23 year old native of Albany, GA. Seeing a need to help enhance and advance the lives of the young men in his community, he set out to take action to combat the high poverty and crime rates in the southwest Georgia city. In doing so, King founded “The X for Boys, Life Preparatory School” and its related programs. The Life Preparatory School for Boys is a 501(c)3 charitable organization with a mission to teach boys the true meaning of manhood & to be protectors and providers for their communities.

Unfortunately, not all see the merit in what King is doing, or how he is doing it, and in true keyboard warrior fashion, take to social media to attack his efforts. King, however, is not deterred and keeps up his mission to better the world by being the change he wants to see.



Learn more and connect with King Randall, I by checking out the full show notes for this episode at DerateTheHate.com.



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for everything you’ve got. Make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podc

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.