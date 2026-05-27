Before You Reform Anything, You Have To Start Listening

Brian Vogt has a résumé most democracy reformers would envy: election observation with the Carter Center, senior roles at USAID and the National Security Council, a $424 million democratic renewal initiative. But when USAID was shut down and Brian turned his attention to democracy here at home, he didn’t write a white paper or launch a think tank. He hit the road.

The Democracy Listening Tour of Red America is exactly what it sounds like—a face-to-face listening initiative focused specifically on Trump voters and conservative communities that the democracy reform world has largely failed to engage. Brian’s thesis is straightforward: if you want reform that lasts, you need buy-in from all sides. And you can’t get buy-in from people you’ve never actually listened to.

Key Themes

The word “democracy” has become politically charged—and that’s a problem for anyone trying to reform it. Brian and Wilk unpack why the term triggers different reactions on each side of the aisle, and why the first step in any real conversation is agreeing on what you mean.

Polarization isn’t just a cultural problem—it’s a business model. Brian explains why the pushback against depolarization efforts isn’t random; there are real interests that benefit from division staying high.

Listening takes courage. Wilk makes the case—and Brian reinforces it—that going into a conversation with someone you expect to disagree with, and genuinely staying open, is one of the harder things a citizen can do.

Personal stories are where the real work happens. Brian shares what he heard from a Kentucky veteran who defines democracy as equality—and how a single workplace incident reshaped that man’s relationship to the concept entirely.

Takeaways

You don’t have to change your mind to benefit from a conversation across difference. But you do have to show up.

Reform without listening is just imposition. The democracy reform community has largely been talking past the voters it most needs to reach.

If you want to participate in or learn from Brian’s work, you can connect with him directly at democracylisteningtour.org. In-person interviews are preferred—but he’ll work with you.

About Brian Vogt

Brian Vogt has spent more than 20 years strengthening democracy around the world — observing elections with the Carter Center in Indonesia, Ethiopia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, leading programs at the National Democratic Institute, and serving at both USAID and the National Security Council. At USAID, he led the Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal, a $424 million portfolio focused on election integrity, media freedom, and democratic reform.

When USAID was shuttered, Brian brought those lessons home. He founded the Democracy Listening Tour of Red America — a qualitative research initiative built on a simple premise: if you want lasting reform, you have to start by listening to the people you’ve been missing.

Connect with Brian Vogt

🌐 democracylisteningtour.org

🔗 linkedin.com/in/brian-vogt-b5b5571

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.