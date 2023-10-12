Barbarism Fueled By An Ideology of Hatred... Bonus Episode on the Terror Attacks in Israel with Moshe K. Levy

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Barbarism Fueled By An Ideology of Hatred

What drives someone to commit the most evil acts imaginable by another human being? People are not born inherently evil, just like they are not born inherently good. Both are learned behaviors. Why then are some taught to hate others, to a point at which they would commit the unspeakable acts that have shocked the world in recent days, as the Jewish State of Israel was so brutally attacked by Hamas terrorists?

For this bonus conversation, I've invited back my friend Moshe K. Levy to discuss this barbarism fueled by an ideology of hatred.



Who is Moshe K. Levy?

Moshe K. Levy is a proud Zionist, father to three beautiful girls, and an avid motorcyclist. He received his MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business and currently works as VP of Marketing and Sales at a high tech power supply manufacturer. He is also a columnist for several national motorcycle magazines. You may remember Moshe from back in DTH Episode 114 where a group of us discussed the Ibram X. Kendi book "Stamped".



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for everything you’ve got. Make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

