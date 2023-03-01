Average Mohamed Freedom Fighter... DTH Episode 150 with Mohamed Ahmed

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Average Mohamed: Freedom Fighter (the book)

Those who have listened to the DTH podcast for awhile are probably familiar with my friend Mohamed Ahmed, a.k.a. Average Mohamed. I first had Mohamed on the podcast way back in episode 49 and that is when I first learned of his work battling extremism with an alternative narrative. Mohamed joined me again in episode 71 to discuss the 20 year anniversary of the attack on 9/11/2001. Mohamed Ahmed, my friend, works tirelessly in the battle against extremism of all kinds, and now he's written a book to better tell his story and how it all began. The book is Average Mohamed: Freedom Fighter.



About the Book Average Mohamed: Freedom Fighter

Ideas make the world go round. So, imagine a world in which we championed ideas of freedom and equality for all? For author Mohamed Ahmed, promoting peace and human rights has become a mission. In Average Mohamed Freedom Fighter, Ahmed chronicles his journey from immigrant to activist. Constructing a safe space for difficult conversations on identity, race, religion, and sexuality, Ahmed recounts his experiences while traveling the globe to speak to thousands of young people with the goal of countering biases with tolerance and inclusion. Challenging our assumptions, Ahmed's inspiring life story will empower future generations of freedom fighters. From freedom comes peace.



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for everything you’ve got. Make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

