Are You JUST Showing Up or Are You TRULY Showing Up? ... DTH Episode 221 with Marcy Axelrod

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Are You JUST Showing Up or Are You TRULY Showing Up?



Friends, one of the many great pleasures of doing this podcast is getting to dive deep with my guests into the stories and ideas that inspire and challenge us! Today, we've got an incredible conversation lined up with someone who's all about the art of truly showing up in life.

My guest, Marcy Axelrod, isn't just talking about showing up in the everyday sense. She's breaking down the difference between simply going through the motions and being genuinely present, engaged, and deeply connected with the people and experiences around us. Are you living life on autopilot, sleepwalking through your days? Marcy's got some eye-opening insights that will have you rethinking how you interact with the world.

In her book, 'How We Choose to Show Up,' Marcy provides a practical blueprint for living a more meaningful and connected life. We're talking about the importance of emotions and logic in our decision-making processes, and she’s sharing tools for better interactions, especially with those we disagree with. Imagine stepping back, taking a deep breath, and seeing the big picture. It’s all about being grounded, ready, and intent on making a positive impact.

Takeaways





Just showing up is going through the motions and interacting with others in the same way we always have. Truly showing up is being present, engaged, and deeply connected with the people and experiences around us.

Many people spend most of their time just showing up, going through life on autopilot and not fully engaging with the world.

Finding meaning and fulfillment in life requires being present, engaged, and connected with others. It involves being aware of our emotions and using both logic and emotions to make decisions.

Tools for better interaction with others include stepping back, breathing, and zooming out to see the big picture. It also involves being open to listening and absorbing the perspectives of others, even if we disagree with them.

Being grounded in ourselves, ready for the situations we encounter, and connected with the intent to serve society are the skills needed to truly show up in life.

Learn more about and connect with Marcy Axelrod by checking out the full show notes for this

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.