Are You Choosing to Live, or Waiting to Die? DTH Episode 147 with Clint Hatton

Are You Choosing to Live, or Waiting to Die?

This may be one of the most terrifying questions we have to ask ourselves as individuals. I personally believe we were given life, not simply to live, but to live fully. It goes right to the core of personal accountability. If you are not living the life that you want, what is standing in your way? My answer, in most cases, would be YOU. We live in a risky world, and living fully often means living courageously. So it may be time to ask yourself the question, are you choosing to live, or waiting to die?



Who is Clint Hatton and what is Big, Bold, Brave?

Clint describes himself as a deliriously happy husband to his beautiful bride, Amárillys (ArtbyAmárillys), and dad to three amazing boys (Gabriel, Joel, and Liam). They are his greatest joy and inspiration. Clint has also had some tough trials and suffered from hard losses.From being a former drug addict and divorced in his late twenties to a pastor to losing his 17-year-old son in a tragic plane crash in 2019 to now inspiring people to be courageous humans. Clint has lived a very layered life. At 12 years old he faced living with a mother that suffered from suicidal ideation, which on two occasions almost cost him his own life. During our 20-year marriage together, Amárillys and Clint have experienced a miscarriage and two sons born prematurely because of her life (and theirs) being threatened by a pregnancy disease. While giving birth to their middle son Joel, her life was in danger when she had great difficulty waking up from the anesthesia. There have been many other scary moments and setbacks. They've also had some amazing life experiences and wins! As a result, Clint is passionate about continually growing personally, relationally, and professionally no matter what challenges come his way.



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for everything you’ve got. Make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

