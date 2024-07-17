Are The Walls You've Built Your Own Barriers To Happiness? ... DTH Episode 220 with Tony Schmaltz

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Are The Walls You've Built Your Own Barriers To Happiness?



Friends, you hear me say it every week; It’s not what happens to us, but how we react to it that makes the difference. I am joined today by another remarkable guest that will share his story of resilience, transformation and personal growth. Through his personal story, and a bit of my own, we’ll explore how we often build walls that become barriers to our own success and life fulfillment, and more importantly, how to go about tearing them down.

Joining me today is Tony Schmaltz, a man who has faced adversity head-on and emerged stronger, wiser, and more determined than ever. Tony's journey is awe-inspiring. Through marriage he became an instant father, faced financial hardships with his wife, struggled with unhealthy familial boundaries and yet, through it all, he discovered the power of mindset and attitude in achieving success and happiness.

Tony's book, 'Wake the Bleep Up,' is a game-changer. It's all about uncluttering the mind, breaking free from bad habits, and finding true fulfillment. Tony's insights on vulnerability, compassion, and the importance of positive relationships are lessons we can all learn from.

In this week's episode, Tony shares how we can all overcome life's challenges, adopt a positive mindset, and make lasting changes in our lives. Get ready to be inspired, uplifted, and motivated to take charge of your own journey!



Takeaways





Adversity is a part of life, and everyone faces challenges. It's how we overcome them that defines us.

Mindset and attitude play a crucial role in achieving success and happiness. By adopting a positive mindset and being kind to others, we can attract positive outcomes.

Uncluttering the mind and changing bad habits are essential steps in personal growth. Small changes can lead to significant improvements over time.

Building positive relationships requires vulnerability and compassion. Seeing the humanity in others and treating them with respect can lead to better understanding and resolution of conflicts.

Making a choice, committing to it, and practicing consistently are the keys to making lasting changes in our lives and the world.

Learn more about and connect with Tony Schmaltz by checking out

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.