Are Conservatives The Biggest Challenge The LGB Community Faces? DTH Episode 171 with Eva Kurilova

Are Conservatives The Biggest Challenge The LGB Community Faces?

It's not often you see the letters LGB these days without the rest of the characters. What was once a movement of same-sex attracted persons, traditionally known as Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, has become something many from that original movement find hard to recognize, let alone agree with. One thing I will continue to emphasize on this podcast though is that disagreement does not constitute HATE. There are many facets to a movement that was once considered LGB, but now is more reminiscent of a secure password that my computer generated. I have so many blind spots with regard to this topic, (and many others) and I am always grateful to speak with those who are living it. True wisdom comes from having conversations with those who's lived experience is very different from our own. Many know that I am a conservative. My understanding of conservatism is much different than most of those who oppose and take every opportunity to demonize conservatives. This week I'm asking my guest, Eva Kurilova, are conservatives the biggest challenge the LGB community faces?



Who is Eva Kurilova?

Eva Kurilova quickly drew my attention with an article she wrote for her substack entitled "Obey Us or the Conservatives Will Come For You". At the time, I knew nothing of Eva, but the more of her work that I read, the more that I wanted to know. Her Twitter profile suggests that she is Canada's preeminent lesbian, and a writer, so naturally I had to read more. The mainstream narrative, as most mainstream narratives do, puts every LGBTQ (etc.) individual into one bucket and then paints the movement with a broad brush instead of describing those within said bucket as individuals. Sad and familiar story. Eva has a different story. Join us for this insightful and informative conversation.



The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

