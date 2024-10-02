Anger and Hate Are Rooted in Fear, The Cure is Found in LOVE... DTH Episode 231 with Guest Host Julian Adorney and Jamie Winship

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Friends, I’m prepping and traveling this week for another speaking engagement, so I’m handing the mic over to my great friend and guest host, Julian Adorney. You may remember Julian from previous guest appearances on the DTH podcast. He is a writer, speaker and founder of the Heal the West, substack movement. Julian recently sat down for an insightful conversation with conflict resolution expert, Jamie Winship.

Jamie has spent decades working in some of the most conflicted areas of the world, helping people and organizations resolve disputes in ways that go far beyond surface-level fixes. His approach focuses on understanding true identity, addressing fear and anger, and, most importantly, using love as a transformative force.

In this conversation, Jamie and Julian explore what it means to engage in conflict with vulnerability and honesty, and why demonstrating love—even to those we perceive as our enemies—can lead to real change. They dive deep into how fear and anger are often secondary emotions, rooted in deeper issues, and how addressing those fears is the first step toward reconciliation.

Julian did an incredible job guiding this conversation, and I think you'll find a lot of value in what Jamie has to say, whether you're navigating personal conflict or grappling with the larger divides in society today.

Julian, thank you for stepping in and hosting this one. I know it’s going to resonate with our DTH audience."



Takeaways

Conflict resolution begins with understanding true identity.

Fear and anger are secondary emotions rooted in deeper issues.

Love is the only thing that can take away fear.

Humans respond to love and kindness, even from their enemies.

Vulnerability is essential for honest communication.

Demonstrating love can lead to transformative change.

People often don't know how to articulate their fears.

The first step in conflict resolution is addressing fear.

Winning hearts is more effective than winning arguments.

Everyone has the capacity to love and resolve conflicts.



Learn more about and connect with Jamie Winship by

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

