Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Monica Harris's avatar
Monica Harris
Jan 5

Will, this is such a beautifully written piece that captures something essential about what makes America work, or at least what made it work. Your reminder that our greatness flows from character rather than force resonates deeply, and your emphasis on mutual trust and moral restraint as the scaffolding of republican government is exactly right.

What strikes me most is your point about the conditionality of Franklin's response: "A republic—if you can keep it." That "if" is doing extraordinary work. It acknowledges that the architecture of our system—all those guardrails and institutions—can't function without something more fundamental underneath: a shared commitment to restraint even when we have the power to impose our will.

I find myself thinking about how this connects to something I've been grappling with in my own writing: the way polarization functions less as a bug in our current system and more as a feature that channels anger away from structural economic grievances toward cultural battles. Your point about precedents boomeranging is crucial here. When we use power simply because we can -- whether that's silencing opponents, bypassing institutions, or overriding individual liberty -- we're not just being shortsighted about the inevitable power shift. We're also often being distracted from deeper systemic problems that affect all of us, regardless of which "side" we're on.

Where I'd push back slightly -- or perhaps just add nuance -- is on the framing of our trust crisis as primarily a matter of choosing good faith over contempt. I think that's absolutely necessary, but not sufficient. The challenge is that our economic systems have fundamentally shifted from creating genuine pathways to prosperity into extraction mechanisms. When younger generations can't afford homes, are drowning in student debt, and face precarious employment prospects, the distrust isn't purely a failure of civic virtue. It's also a rational response to being systematically betrayed by institutions that promised opportunity but delivered extraction.

This doesn't excuse the dehumanization or the hatred. But I think recovering "the courage to be good" requires not just moral renewal but also confronting why so many Americans across the political spectrum feel the system has fundamentally failed them. Good faith becomes harder to sustain when you're struggling to keep your head above water while watching others accumulate unprecedented wealth.

That said, you're absolutely right that we can't hate others into believing what we believe. The question I'm left with is: how do we rebuild trust and practice restraint while also addressing the material conditions that make trust feel risky and restraint feel like a luxury? Because I suspect both are necessary for that long walk home you describe so eloquently at the end.

2 replies by Wilk Wilkinson and others
Neil Ghosh's avatar
Neil Ghosh
Dec 31

Wilk, this resonates deeply. I’ve long believed that America’s greatness has never come from power or dominance, but from character, trust, and restraint. More than ten years ago, I wrote an essay called “What Is the Secret of America’s Success?” and reached much the same conclusion.

A nation that cannot disagree without hatred cannot remain free. Recovering the courage to be good again may be a long walk home—but it’s the only road worth taking. I am already talking about this in my speeches. My plan in 2026 is to travel more, connect more, and reach as many Americans as I can.

16 more comments...

