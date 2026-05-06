America Has a Crisis of Belief - The Answer is a New Moral Vision

Rich Harwood, founder of the Harwood Institute for Public Innovation, returns to Derate the Hate for a wide-ranging conversation about what he’s seeing on the ground in communities across America. Drawing from his recent article in The Fulcrum and his ongoing Campaign for the New Civic Path, Rich lays out a case that the division we feel is real — but it’s not the whole story. Beneath the noise, there’s a deep and growing yearning for something better. The question is whether we’ll tap into it.

Key Themes

The New Moral Vision: Rich describes a civic moral vision emerging organically from communities across the country — one centered on decency, belonging, and dignity. It doesn’t ask people to abandon their beliefs; it asks them to find common ground in what they already share.

Why Politics Can’t Save Us: Politics can shift power, but it can’t create community, meaning, or belief. Rich makes the case that the things we most need right now — trust, connection, a sense of shared purpose — have to be built by people, not politicians.

The Crisis of Belief: Americans have stopped believing — in institutions, in leaders, and increasingly in each other. Rich argues that restoring that belief starts at the individual level and builds outward through local communities.

Small Actions, Real Change: From Reading, PA to Alamance County, NC to Jim Jordan’s congressional district in Ohio, Rich’s work shows that transformative community change always starts small — no big platform, no comprehensive plan, no major funding required.

The Perception Gap: We think we have less in common than we do. Rich and Wilk discuss how breaking out of the political frame — and focusing instead on what matters to people in their daily lives — reveals far more shared ground than the headlines suggest.

Filling the Civic Vacuum: When people of good faith retreat from public life, divisive voices fill the space. Rich’s call is simple: the exhausted middle needs to check back in.

Key Takeaways

A new moral vision is already emerging across the country — not invented from the top down, but rising from the ground up.

Real change doesn’t need a big platform — it needs people willing to show up and start small.

Community should guide our politics — not the other way around.

The path back in exists. People are ready. The question is whether we’ll walk it.

About Rich Harwood

Rich Harwood is the President and Founder of the Harwood Institute for Public Innovation. He is the author of nine books, including The New Civic Path: Restoring Our Belief in One Another and Our Nation. His work and writing appear regularly in major outlets including NPR, PBS NewsHour, the Washington Post, and The New York Times. Learn more at theharwoodinstitute.org.



✅ Connect with Rich Harwood

🌐 Website:

https://theharwoodinstitute.org

📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/richharwood

📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rich__harwood

💼 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/richardcharwood/

𝕏 X / Twitter: https://x.com/richharwood

If today’s conversation resonated with you, take a deeper dive into Rich’s work, his writing, and his vision for rebuilding the civic culture we all share.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

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*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.

*Full transcript for this conversation available at www.Deratethehate.com