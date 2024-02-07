Advocating for Unity & Personal Well Being... DTH Episode 197 with Jason Littlefield

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Jason Littlefield is an impassioned educator and founder of EmpowerED Pathways. With over two decades of experience, he has influenced students and families globally, from Taiwan to Benin, Africa. Jason co-created the Empowered Humanity Theory, a dynamic framework for life, leadership, and learning. Through initiatives like EmpowerED Pathways and Free Black Thought, he advocates for unity and personal well-being, challenging prevailing ideologies and shaping a brighter future.



In this conversation, Jason joins me to discuss Empowered Pathways and the development of Empowered Humanity Theory. He explains the problems with collectivist political philosophy and the negative impact it has on social-emotional well-being. He introduces the three attitudes of Empowered Humanity Theory: valued-centered identity, dignity lens, and mindsets of inquiry and compassion. We also discuss the pathways to practice, including building awareness and equanimity, kindness and compassion for ourselves and others, and celebrating our common humanity. Our conversation concludes with Jason sharing information about his book, 'Empowered Humanity Theory: A Framework for an Empowered and Dignified Life.'



Takeaways

Empowered Humanity Theory promotes three attitudes: valued-centered identity, a dignity lens, and mindsets of inquiry and compassion.

Practices that build awareness and equanimity, kindness and compassion, and celebrate our common humanity are essential for personal growth and improved relationships.

Negative self-talk can be harmful and should be replaced with self-compassion and positive thinking.

Focusing on individual values and shared humanity can help overcome the divisiveness caused by identity politics.

Chapters



00:00 Introduction

03:09 Introduction to Empowered Pathways

09:48 Empowered Humanity Theory

24:40 Pathways to Practice

35:29 Conclusion and Book Informati

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

